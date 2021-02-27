Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 17,205 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.7% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $243.28. 610,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,502. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

