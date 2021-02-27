Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

