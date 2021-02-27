Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNAP. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.06.

NYSE SNAP opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Snap by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

