Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Trading Down 6.3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.75. 5,910,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,522,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

