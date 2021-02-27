Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

