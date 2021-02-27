Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SUNS stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 521,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

