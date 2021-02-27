SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.29 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 2,248,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWI. Barclays reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.