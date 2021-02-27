Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 100,000 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 922,966 shares in the company, valued at $72,129,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50.

On Monday, February 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $2,385,596.34.

On Tuesday, February 16th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,389,711.38.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.