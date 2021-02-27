Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.95-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

NYSE SWX traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 669,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.