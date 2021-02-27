Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 17,173,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

