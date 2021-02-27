S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $329.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average of $338.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

