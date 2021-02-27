S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $249,339,000. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $329.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average of $338.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

