SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 340,605.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $64,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $85.63.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

