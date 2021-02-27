Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY) Shares Gap Up to $65.40

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.40 ($0.85), but opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89). Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 406,790 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £337.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

About Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

