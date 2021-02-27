Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SRC opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -537.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

