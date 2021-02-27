Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.06

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and traded as low as $26.56. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 52,602 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.