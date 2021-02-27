Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Sprott stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $893.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SII. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

