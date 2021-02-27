SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 46.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SPX by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in SPX by 4.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPX by 17.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.