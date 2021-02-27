St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STJPF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

STJPF stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

