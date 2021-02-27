St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Raises Dividend to GBX 38.49 Per Share

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STJ opened at GBX 1,174 ($15.34) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32). The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.17. The company has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STJ shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.