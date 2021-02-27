STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.66. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.