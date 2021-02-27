STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

