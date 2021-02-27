STA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

