STA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.