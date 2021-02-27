STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,616 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,019,000 after acquiring an additional 417,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of GD opened at $163.47 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $172.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

