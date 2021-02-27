Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to Hold at Investec

Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

