Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Standex International were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $100.87.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

