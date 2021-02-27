Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$50.07 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$31.00 and a 52-week high of C$50.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

