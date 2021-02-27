Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$55.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.90.

TSE STN opened at C$50.07 on Friday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

