Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

