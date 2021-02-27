State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 550 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Smartsheet worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,721,000 after buying an additional 62,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

SMAR stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

