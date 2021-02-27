State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,433 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.07, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

In other news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $5,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,301,151 shares of company stock worth $263,044,527. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

