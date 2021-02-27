State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,090 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 101,478 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $52.40 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $102,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,556,470. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

