State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,757 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 235,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $131.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $128,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,449.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $680,640 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

