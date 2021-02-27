State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 27.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $51.14 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,557.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

