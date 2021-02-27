State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.10 Million Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,049 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $15,320,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

