State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 2.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 912,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtusa by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,015,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

