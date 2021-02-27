State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 312.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -707.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

