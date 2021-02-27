State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AGCO were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AGCO by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $128,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,449.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,640. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $131.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

