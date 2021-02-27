State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $775,000 Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mattel were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mattel by 153.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1,807.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

