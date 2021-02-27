State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 125.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 284,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

