State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bruker were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Bruker stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

