State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,300 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Cara Therapeutics worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $114,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,652.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,072 shares of company stock valued at $906,283. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.