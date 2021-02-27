State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,135 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $3,895,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Kimco Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 867,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

