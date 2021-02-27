Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Steadfast Group Company Profile
Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
