Stericycle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,069% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,436,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $14,443,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period.

Stericycle stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

