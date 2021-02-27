stETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00486336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00072059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00496330 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

