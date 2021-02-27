stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $208,302.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $266.85 million and approximately $208,302.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,463.18 or 0.03133093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00489098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00073778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00081548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00080443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00496468 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 182,377 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

