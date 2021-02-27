Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target to $60.00

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. Tecsys has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

