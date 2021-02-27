Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Insider Miroslaw Stachowicz Sells 13,164 Shares

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).

Miroslaw Stachowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50).

Shares of STCK stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £528 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

